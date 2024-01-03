The Real Reason Athena Cursed Medusa Is Darker Than Percy Jackson Fans May Think

The following article includes topics of sexual assault and rape

Season 1, Episode 3 of Disney+'s live-action adaptation of Rick Riordan's book series "Percy Jackson & the Olympians," titled "We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium," sees Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) and his quest companions encounter Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy) hidden away in a nameless New Jersey forest. The sequence takes a notable turn from the source novel, which depicts "Aunty Em" as an unrepentant monster Hades-bent on petrifying anyone foolish enough to wander across her home. The Disney+ series, however, depicts Medusa as a more three-dimensional character with stronger allusions to her tragic history.

During a conversation with Percy, Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri), Medusa explains, "Athena was everything to me. I worshipped her; I prayed to her; I made offerings. She never answered, not even an omen to suggest she appreciated my love ... I would have worshipped her that way for a lifetime: in silence. But then one day, another god came, and he broke that silence ... The sea god told me that he loved me. I felt as though he saw me in a way I had never felt seen before. But then Athena declared that I had embarrassed her and I needed to be punished. Not him. Me. She decided that I would never be seen again by anyone who would live to tell the tale."

According to Greek mythology, Athena cursed Medusa after discovering the mortal with Poseidon (portrayed by Toby Stephens on the Disney+ series) inside one of her temples. Worse still, most versions of the myth suggest that the sea god raped Medusa, and Athena, powerless to punish another god, unleashed all her wrath upon the victim, transforming her hair into a tangle of poisonous snakes.