Percy Jackson: Who Was Cast As Medusa In The TV Series?

The long-awaited release of the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" TV series is only a few months away. The Disney+ original show promises to be the first truly faithful adaptation of the popular Rick Riordan-penned book series of the same name. The show's December premiere comes 13 and 10 years after "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" and "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" were released in theaters. Those two Logan Lerman-led movies were Hollywood's first attempts at capitalizing on the success of Riordan's original novels, but they were justifiably considered major disappointments by both film critics and die-hard fans alike.

Now, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is primed to rectify the mistakes of its source material's previous, failed adaptations. The show's eight-episode debut season will cover the entirety of "The Lightning Thief," the first installment of Riordan's book series, which means that it'll introduce viewers to far more than just its core heroes, Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri). The season is also expected to feature, among other characters, memorable figures like Ares (Adam Copeland), Poseidon (Toby Stephens), Chiron (Glynn Turman), and Medusa, who not only has living snakes instead of hair, but whose eyes have the power to turn anyone who looks at them into stone.

The latter character, a playful riff on the mythological gorgon of the same name, will be played by Jessica Parker Kennedy, an actor likely best known among TV viewers for her recurring roles as Max on the Starz adventure series, "Black Sails," and Nora West-Allen, a.k.a. XS, on The CW's "The Flash."