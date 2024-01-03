How To Watch Sound Of Freedom At Home
"Sound of Freedom" may just be one of the more eventful film releases in recent memory. For many viewers, the crime thriller seemingly came out of nowhere, yet it managed to transcend its indie status and win big at the box office. At the same time, the film has generated a great deal of controversy both on and off-screen, including a case of disturbing allegations made against one of its producers. Not only that, but the movie has even become the subject of a number of conspiracy theories, such as astroturfing tactics possibly contributing to its success.
Despite all of this strange context, audience reception to "Sound of Freedom" has been highly positive and it may very well rank among many moviegoers' personal lists of the best films of 2023. Thankfully, those still looking to give the acclaimed crime thriller a watch (or a re-watch) can do so quite easily, as the movie is available to watch at home via several different methods, including one of the most popular streaming services in the game.
Sound of Freedom is on Prime Video and more
Those eager to watch "Sound of Freedom" at home have the option to stream the movie completely free of charge — at least, they will eventually. Angel Studios, the film's distributor, has made the thriller available as part of the content line-up on its app and website. At the time of this article's publishing, the film is in an "early access" period, meaning that only paid subscribers can view it. However, once that period ends, "Sound of Freedom" will join the rest of the platform's lineup of free content, making it far and away the most economical option for watching the movie.
On the other side of the spectrum, "Sound of Freedom" is currently available to stream with a basic Prime Video plan, so those who are already subscribed to the service can also watch the movie at no additional cost. Prime Video is also one of the various digital platforms that offer the option to rent or purchase the digital version of the film, along with storefronts like the iTunes store, the Google Play store, the Microsoft store, Vudu, and Redbox. High-definition and standard-definition versions are available.
Finally, viewers can also watch "Sound of Freedom" at home by purchasing a physical copy of the movie. The movie was released on both DVD and Blu-ray, with copies available through the Angel Studios website and major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target. All editions of the Blu-ray release include both the Blu-ray version and the DVD version, while certain editions also include a redeemable code for a digital copy of the film.