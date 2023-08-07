Astroturfing: Sound Of Freedom's Newest Conspiracy Explained

The question on everyone's mind seems to be: "Who exactly is watching 'Sound of Freedom'?" The surprise hit from Angel Studios (led by "The Passion of the Christ" star Jim Caviezel) has had an impressive box office run since its July 4th release, thanks in part to its peculiar Pay It Forward campaign that essentially allows fans to make a non-charitable contribution to the studio so that a future audience member can claim a free ticket. The gimmick appears to have paid off, though some suspiciously empty screenings have social media users calling "astroturf."

Generally used in a political context, the phrase astroturfing refers to the deceptive practice of presenting an organization, political movement, or candidate as being supported by an organic collective of ordinary people (grassroots campaigns) when it is in actuality being supported by powerful groups (such as corporations, political think tanks, or, in certain cases, wealthy individuals). One non-political example of astroturfing targeted at consumers rather than constituents is a 2013 instance involving the phone company Samsung, which was fined $340,000 by the Taiwanese FTC after they allegedly paid for negative reviews of a competitor phone, the HTC One. In the entertainment industry, there were allegations that the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut and the "Justice League" and "Army of the Dead" Oscar voting campaigns were astroturfed in part by paid bots.

The allegations made against "Sound of Freedom" stem from claims that moviegoers have attended apparently sold-out showings of the film only to find them empty. The theory goes that Angel Studios — or some entity seeking to support them — is buying up large swaths of tickets through the film's Pay It Forward marketing campaign in order to bolster ticket sales.