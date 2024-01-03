Does Leave The World Behind Set Up A Sequel?

Based on a novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, Netflix's "Leave the World Behind" follows two families, the Sandfords and the Scotts, who end up stuck in the same house during a devastating cyberattack. With little information available to them, the film's characters struggle to adapt to the increasingly uncertain nature of the world around them — searching for answers where there might not be any. None of the film's leads die by the end, but "Leave the World Behind" also doesn't directly set up a sequel.

While the ending of "Leave the World Behind" presents viewers with a few potential answers to its many mysteries, it never explicitly states whether any of them are correct. The thriller's final minutes see Amanda Sandford (Julia Roberts) and Ruth Scott (Myha'la) look on in horror as bombs fall on New York City. That moment is followed by a scene in which Amanda's daughter, Rose (Farrah Mackenzie), discovers a hidden bunker in a neighboring house. As she explores the secret room, a computer warns that the White House and several major American cities have come under attack.

Rose doesn't pay attention to those warnings, though. Instead, she finds the bunker's DVD player and fulfills her wish of watching the final episode of "Friends." The film, in other words, purposefully avoids revealing the ultimate fates of its core characters and ends as ambiguously as possible. None of this means that a sequel is entirely out of the question, but continuing the story of "Leave the World Behind" would defeat the point of one of its biggest themes.