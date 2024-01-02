Why Godzilla Minus One Will Not 'Rush' To A Sequel According To One Producer
"Godzilla Minus One" was the surprise cinematic smash of the year. The film united Rotten Tomatoes critics with near-universal praise, even earning a spot on Looper's list of the best movies of 2023. Combined with a strong showing at the box office, a sequel seems like a sure thing. But like the monster itself, the series may lay dormant for a while.
While the typical Hollywood attitude is to strike while the iron's hot, "Godzilla Minus One" producer Minami Ichikawa wants to get the next installment just right. In a conversation with GQ Japan, he stated (translated from the original Japanese), "I don't feel the need to rush the next live-action film. Good films are all about quality. We want great ideas, an excellent script, a talented director, and the right cast to work on it carefully."
Honestly, it's the proper attitude to have. "Godzilla Minus One" garnered a ton of goodwill toward the franchise with arresting action set pieces grounded in a compelling human-centric story with deep political themes. The film truly harkened back to what Godzilla is supposed to symbolize, and a sequel should continue that approach so that the character remains relevant for another 70 years.
What could a Godzilla Minus One sequel look like?
The ending of "Godzilla Minus One" grimly sets up another movie. After the monster is seemingly defeated, a chunk of its body begins to regenerate in the ocean, hinting at Godzilla's return. It could take years for the beast to get back to full power, and a sequel could pick back up with a new roster of characters, which may be for the best, as Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki) deserves a break after all he's been through. But the real question is: What kind of monster (or monsters) may be added to the mayhem?
Fans have ideas for what they'd like to see in a "Godzilla Minue One" sequel, including Redditor u/lilbiguyjr, who suggested that the irradiated pieces of Godzilla's body might infect other sea creatures, leading to more kaiju. They lay out a few options, including Titanosaurus, a water-based entity that could easily give Godzilla a run for its money. Another intriguing possibility is Hedorah, a pollution-inspired monster who could tie into sociopolitical themes. Whereas Godzilla represents the destruction possible by nuclear weaponry, Hedorah embodies environmental degradation. Seeing how the political aspects of "Godzilla Minus One" were heavily lauded, it would make sense to follow that path.
There's no shortage of Godzilla media to pull from for inspiration. "Godzilla Minus One" set the bar high for a sequel, and hopefully, the team will wait until they have a genuinely spectacular idea before pursuing filming.