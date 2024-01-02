Why Godzilla Minus One Will Not 'Rush' To A Sequel According To One Producer

"Godzilla Minus One" was the surprise cinematic smash of the year. The film united Rotten Tomatoes critics with near-universal praise, even earning a spot on Looper's list of the best movies of 2023. Combined with a strong showing at the box office, a sequel seems like a sure thing. But like the monster itself, the series may lay dormant for a while.

While the typical Hollywood attitude is to strike while the iron's hot, "Godzilla Minus One" producer Minami Ichikawa wants to get the next installment just right. In a conversation with GQ Japan, he stated (translated from the original Japanese), "I don't feel the need to rush the next live-action film. Good films are all about quality. We want great ideas, an excellent script, a talented director, and the right cast to work on it carefully."

Honestly, it's the proper attitude to have. "Godzilla Minus One" garnered a ton of goodwill toward the franchise with arresting action set pieces grounded in a compelling human-centric story with deep political themes. The film truly harkened back to what Godzilla is supposed to symbolize, and a sequel should continue that approach so that the character remains relevant for another 70 years.