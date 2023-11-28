Godzilla Minus One Has United Rotten Tomatoes Critics

Godzilla may not be a welcome sight for the characters in "Godzilla Minus One," but critics couldn't be happier with the King of the Monsters' latest venture. The film, the 37th of the nearly 70-year-old franchise, marks the latest Japanese-produced entry since 2016's "Shin Godzilla" following a series of American installments under Warner Brothers and Legendary's MonsterVerse saga. Acting as a standalone narrative, "Minus One" sees the terrifying kaiju rear its ugly head in the war-torn nation of Japan in the immediate aftermath of World War II.

Thankfully, it's looking like the Takashi Yamazaki-directed film will be worth the wait. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Godzilla Minus One" holds a Fresh Tomatometer score of 100% based on 15 reviews. While the score is likely to fluctuate during the movie's international release, it nevertheless paints a promising picture for fans and newcomers to the franchise alike.

Reviewers have not only commended the film's rich production values despite being made at a significantly lower price point compared to the recent American entries but have favorably compared it to the original 1954 "Godzilla" in its horror-filled and metaphorical depiction of Godzilla, all while remaining an entertaining monster romp. In a review by Variety, critic Richard Kuipers noted that, "Much of the personal drama is serious and heartfelt but Yamazaki always remembers we're in B-movie monster land, just not too campy this time around." Similarly, IGN's Katie Rife called the film, "A rousing, spectacle-filled blockbuster," while also stating, "'Godzilla: Minus One' takes the king of the monsters back to his roots in post-WWII Japan. The story is character-driven, but the monster scenes are exciting and effective." The hearty blend of spectacle and substance present in "Minus One" also helped the film become a monster-sized hit in Japan.