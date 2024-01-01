Unused Loki Concept Art Gave Season 2's Ending A Different Look

The ending of "Loki" Season 2 is a CGI-heavy yet emotional affair where the show's central Loki Laufeyson variant (Tom Hiddleston) takes the place of the malfunctioning Temporal Loom and saves the Marvel Cinematic Universe from destruction by spaghettification, thus finding his glorious purpose as the God of Stories who watches over every timeline. The scene that depicts him gathering the ragged timeline strands and reviving them until they form a green-tinted World's Tree is powerful and leaves the villain turned protagonist finally sitting on a throne ... though in far more selfless conditions than he could ever have foreseen.

Loki's ascension is one of the best MCU moments of 2023, but on some other timeline, it may very well look radically different. Artist Karla Ortiz has shared her concept art of the scene, and the colorful images are a whole new take on Loki fixing the Multiverse. "Here's an unused version of the end sequence where #Loki saves literally all of MCU," she wrote on Instagram. "I thought it would be cool if the timelines had crazy colors and a weird more organic texture! Had a BLAST making these!"