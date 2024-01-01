Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Confirms Ryan Bingham's On-Set Behavior

While "Yellowstone" has been an ensemble drama since the beginning, its growing cast of characters has become even more dense as the series has gone on. This has included building out the personalities of the ranchhands who reside in the bunkhouse, like Colby (Denim Richards), Ryan (Ian Bohen), and Walker (Ryan Bingham).

While Walker has managed to escape death across several dangerous situations in "Yellowstone," fans will likely recall that it's mainly due to Kayce's (Luke Grimes) intervention that the character is still alive. Well, as it turns out, Grimes has a soft spot for Bingham in real life as well.

"Ryan is just a great guy," Grimes told American Songwriter. "I love being around him. He's just got the best energy, the best spirit." As pointed out above, this seems especially appropriate because Walker is the only person in "Yellowstone" to survive a trip to the dreaded train station, and the only reason that he's still alive is that Kayce took pity on him and decided to show him mercy.