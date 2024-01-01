Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Confirms Ryan Bingham's On-Set Behavior
While "Yellowstone" has been an ensemble drama since the beginning, its growing cast of characters has become even more dense as the series has gone on. This has included building out the personalities of the ranchhands who reside in the bunkhouse, like Colby (Denim Richards), Ryan (Ian Bohen), and Walker (Ryan Bingham).
While Walker has managed to escape death across several dangerous situations in "Yellowstone," fans will likely recall that it's mainly due to Kayce's (Luke Grimes) intervention that the character is still alive. Well, as it turns out, Grimes has a soft spot for Bingham in real life as well.
"Ryan is just a great guy," Grimes told American Songwriter. "I love being around him. He's just got the best energy, the best spirit." As pointed out above, this seems especially appropriate because Walker is the only person in "Yellowstone" to survive a trip to the dreaded train station, and the only reason that he's still alive is that Kayce took pity on him and decided to show him mercy.
Grimes was also able to bond with Bingham over music
Furthermore, Kayce was also the one who stood up for Walker when he was eventually dragged back to the Dutton Ranch by Rip (Cole Hauser) and Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith). While it hasn't all been smooth sailing for the character since then, as Lloyd also made an attempt on his life, Walker has mostly settled into his role on "Yellowstone" and is content in the bunkhouse.
To hear it from the "Yellowstone" star, Luke Grimes and Ryan Bingham have also found some common ground because they are both musicians. "If I've learned anything from him musically, it's just by watching him do what he does," Grimes explained. However, there is another musician who has co-starred in the series that the actor and singer wishes he could have spent more time with.
"I didn't get to spend as much time with [Abby actor] Lainey Wilson as I would have liked to," Grimes said. Wilson joined the cast as Abby in Season 5 of "Yellowstone," but considering how her story concluded, it's anyone's guess whether she'll be back for Season 5, Part 2. As for Grimes and Bingham, fans can no doubt expect to see more of the duo when the series returns for its final run of episodes in late 2024.