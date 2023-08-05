The Last Ronin: Why TMNT's Darkest Story Is Becoming A Game And Not A Movie

The bleak future of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle universe seen in IDW Publishing's "The Last Ronin" miniseries is about to make the leap from the comic book page to the screen, though not in the form of a movie or TV adaptation. Instead, "The Last Ronin" is in the early stages of being reimagined as a video game, and TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman recently spoke about why it's the perfect medium for the story.

"Nickelodeon, who has always been a great partner and great friend to all the things in letting us do what we do, they really didn't wanna take 'The Last Ronin' concept into full-on mainstream, like a big live-action movie, something to compete with 'Mutant Mayhem,'" Eastman told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. "...They collectively came up with the idea of a video game because we could go all the way there."

It makes sense that Nickelodeon, which holds the rights to the TMNT franchise, would be hesitant to adapt "The Last Ronin" as a mainstream feature. The five-issue saga offers readers a bloody, nightmarish vision of a dark, dystopian New York. It's a harrowing read for anyone who grew up with the Heroes in a Halfshell as, by the last page, all of the turtles, as well as Splinter and Casey Jones, suffer brutal deaths. The series was written by Eastman and Tom Waltz with art by Ben Bishop, Esau and Isaac Escorza.