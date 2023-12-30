The Freak: What If...?'s 'Purple Hulk' Has A Tragic History Only Marvel Fans Know

The animated Marvel TV series "What If...?" harbors a unique relationship with Marvel canon. Technically, "What If...?" is canonical to the MCU, but merely through the conceit of its infinite multiverse. The show's hallmark twists on typical Marvel stories are altogether unlikely to cross over with the events of the MCU's principal continuity. That said, "What If...?" Season 2, Episode 3, titled "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" is not completely divorced from past Marvel stories. Rather, it pulls key inspiration from its titular character's tragic history, which should already be familiar to seasoned comic book fans.

In the "What If...?" episode, Happy Hogan (voiced by his MCU actor Jon Favreau) accidentally injects himself with a sample of the Hulk's blood. This transforms him into a purple, Hulk-like monster, albeit with a lopsided smile and visible veins as opposed to the Incredible Hulk's smooth-skinned appearance. This isn't merely a creative choice but a reference to the fact that, in Marvel comics, Hogan transforms into a creature called the Freak with a similarly mutated appearance. In fact, the episode's credits refer to this character with the same name, giving this particular entry in Marvel's TV series some grounding in comic book history.