5 Reasons The Batman Part 2's Rumored Villain Is A Perfect Fit

Some stability to the superhero genre is on the verge of returning. Besides James Gunn, hard at work bringing his take on the Man of Steel to life with "Superman: Legacy," Matt Reeves has an eye on 2025 for his next outing in Gotham City alongside Robert Pattinson: "The Batman Part II." The Dark Knight will return after taking down The Riddler (Paul Dano), which set the tone for the kind of Batman we'll be dealing with. It makes sense, then, that if speculation is to be believed, he'll be going up against one of the Caped Crusader's most formidable villains — and we're not talking about the madman in the clown costume, either.

In October, rumors surfaced that Hush would make his big-screen debut in the upcoming sequel. Turning up in DC Comics in 2002 with Batman #609, Hush is a master manipulator who puppeteers some of our hero's most feared enemies to help him attempt to bring down the Bat. If true, the antagonist's involvement could create some enormous demands for Reeves and the world he's established and set up exciting opportunities for the future. However, when it comes to Hush, Batman's past could work in the franchise's favor and, in doing so, address one of the biggest issues audiences had with Pattinson's first run as the iconic hero.