Leave The World Behind: What The Deer Scenes Mean According To The Director

Sam Esmail has essentially made his name in the entertainment industry by imagining how technology might be used to change the world in ways that are often terrifying in their simplicity. This is the trick that the "Mr. Robot" creator uses to full effect in his latest project, the Netflix apocalyptic thriller, "Leave the World Behind."

However, there's one aspect of the film that may leave viewers scratching their heads even after the credits roll. An ominous herd of deer is seen gathering around the six survivors throughout "Leave the World Behind," culminating in them surrounding Amanda (Julia Roberts) and Ruth (Myha'la Herrold) at a nearby shed in the woods.

While the symbolism of the deer may have been a puzzling aspect of "Leave the World Behind" for many viewers, Esmail revealed precisely what they're all about in his film. "Deer are peaceful creatures," Esmail told Esquire. "To turn that sweet image into now this sort of ominous, menacing, almost warning — I thought was really interesting ... That's the trick about this movie. We always tried to take things that we never really considered a threat and then turn it around on them."