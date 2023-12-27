Barack Obama's Favorite Movies Of 2023 Include Some Obvious Picks - And A Few Wild Cards

Barack Obama may no longer be one of the most powerful men in the world, but his words do still hold some weight, even when he's simply discussing the songs or television shows he's been enjoying. The same goes for movies, of which the former president has revealed his favorites of the year in a post on X (former Twitter) just in time for 2024.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, three of the entries on the list came from Obama's own production company, Higher Ground. Of those picks, the divisive apocalyptic Netflix thriller "Leave the World Behind" is probably the best-known. Joining it are the biographical civil rights period piece "Rustin," along with "American Symphony," a documentary about musician Jon Batiste and his partner, writer Suleika Jaouad.

While Obama acknowledges that these choices are obviously a bit biased, all three films were well-received by critics, with the trio scoring between 76% and 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Obama's list of the best movies of 2023 also includes some films that are a bit more surprising, especially when you consider the breadth and range of his choices.

Following the Higher Ground picks, Obama selected Alexander Payne's recent Paul Giamatti holiday movie, "The Holdovers," and the corporate comedy-dramas, "Air" and "Blackberry," both of which chronicle how the forces of commerce and consumerism affected the brands at the heart of the films and led to them becoming pop culture staples.