Barack Obama's Favorite Movies Of 2023 Include Some Obvious Picks - And A Few Wild Cards
Barack Obama may no longer be one of the most powerful men in the world, but his words do still hold some weight, even when he's simply discussing the songs or television shows he's been enjoying. The same goes for movies, of which the former president has revealed his favorites of the year in a post on X (former Twitter) just in time for 2024.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, three of the entries on the list came from Obama's own production company, Higher Ground. Of those picks, the divisive apocalyptic Netflix thriller "Leave the World Behind" is probably the best-known. Joining it are the biographical civil rights period piece "Rustin," along with "American Symphony," a documentary about musician Jon Batiste and his partner, writer Suleika Jaouad.
While Obama acknowledges that these choices are obviously a bit biased, all three films were well-received by critics, with the trio scoring between 76% and 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Obama's list of the best movies of 2023 also includes some films that are a bit more surprising, especially when you consider the breadth and range of his choices.
Following the Higher Ground picks, Obama selected Alexander Payne's recent Paul Giamatti holiday movie, "The Holdovers," and the corporate comedy-dramas, "Air" and "Blackberry," both of which chronicle how the forces of commerce and consumerism affected the brands at the heart of the films and led to them becoming pop culture staples.
What other movies made Barack Obama's best of 2023 list?
Another less-than-shocking inclusion in Barack Obama's list of 2023's top films is Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," the story of the titular theoretical physicist and his development of the first atomic bombs. Considering the importance of this event in American history, such a politically charged movie definitely makes sense for Obama's list.
Next up is the Jeffrey Wright-starring literary satire, "American Fiction," another film that definitely feels at home in Obama's wheelhouse. The rest of the picks, however, are somewhat surprising. The French courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Fall" compels its viewers to decide the truth behind a death for themselves, while "Monster" is a Japanese film exploring a mother's concern over the erratic changes her child is undergoing.
Rounding out the list are three more entries. The intimate drama "Past Lives" explores the changing relationship between a man and a woman over 24 years, while "Polite Society" follows an East Indian martial artist determined to save her sister from an arranged marriage. Finally, the family drama "A Thousand and One" focuses on a mom trying to raise her child after a prison stint.
The list came with a statement from Obama commending both the hard work of writers and artists over the course of 2023, as well as their victories following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. While there has been no shortage of films and television to watch this year, cinema enthusiasts will no doubt be happily adding many of these films to their own lists.