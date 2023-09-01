Rachel Zegler's Hunger Games Character Is The 'Anti-Katniss' - Here's Why

If you think the "Hunger Games" prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is going to be just like the older films, think again — because director Francis Lawrence says the two leading ladies couldn't possibly be more different, despite both being natives of Panem's District 12.

Rachel Zegler, the breakout star of Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake of "West Side Story," is set to play the lead role of Lucy Gray Baird in "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" — and Lawrence (a bit inelegantly, but we'll get to that) told Empire Magazine that Lucy and Katniss Everdeen, the original "Hunger Games" heroine made famous by Jennifer Lawrence, are extremely different. What it boils down to is that Lucy, a musician, is a charismatic and charming performer, whereas Katniss is a hardscrabble hunter whose sole purpose before the Hunger Games was simply trying to survive in the hostile District 12.

Lawrence even went so far as to call Zegler's Lucy the "anti-Katniss," saying Katniss and Lucy are essentially totally different. "Katniss was an introvert and a survivor," he continued. "She was quite quiet and stoic, you could almost say [she was] asexual. Lucy Gray is the opposite. She wears her sexuality on her sleeve, [and] she really is a performer. She loves crowds. She knows how to play crowds and manipulate people."