The Truth Of Rachel Zegler No One Seems To Talk About

Born and raised in New Jersey, Rachel Zegler has spoken openly and proudly about her Latinx heritage as well as the importance of Latinx representation in media. Born to a mother of Colombian descent and a father of Polish descent, Zegler speaks both English and Spanish, as showcased in her breakthrough role as María in "West Side Story." Given the criticisms of the 1961 film for white-washing Latinx characters, director Steven Spielberg took the representation in his version of the film very seriously, as did Zegler. "Authenticity is really important when it comes to 'West Side Story,' and authenticity in Latin identity comes in so many different shapes and sizes and colors," she told Time. "We have so many people from so many different walks of life in this movie that are being represented whether they were born and raised in Puerto Rico, Cuba, whether their parents were born here, like me."

Even earlier than "West Side Story," Zegler demonstrated her bilingual abilities on YouTube with a cover of "Sonya Alone" from the musical "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet." In response to one of the comments on the video, Zegler described herself as "semi-fluent" in Spanish. "I survived a week in Barcelona and it was spoken around me for as long as I can remember. after a while I guess I just kinda picked it up," she wrote. Whether she's belting it out in "West Side Story" or singing a cover on her YouTube channel, Zegler is leaving her mark on the tapestry of Latinx culture in the entertainment world.