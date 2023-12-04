The Truth Of Rachel Zegler No One Seems To Talk About
Actress and singer Rachel Zegler has emerged as Hollywood's newest rising star. A natural-born performer, Zegler grew up on the stage, singing at her local church and performing in her high school's theater program. In her free time, she would upload song covers to her YouTube channel, showcasing her exceptional vocal capabilities.
Zegler's ascent reads like a Hollywood fairy tale — a narrative of self-made success and undeniable talent. Her big break came at age 17 when she applied to an open casting call for Steven Spielberg's 2021 film adaptation of "West Side Story." Her career has since been full-speed ahead, with roles in the superhero film "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," Disney's live-action "Snow White," and more. Still fresh-faced and new to the spotlight, there is still a lot that remains unknown about Zegler. For those who find themselves intrigued by this breakout star, let's delve into the untold truth of Rachel Zegler as her captivating story continues to unfold.
She went viral for her YouTube cover of Shallow
Rachel Zegler created her YouTube channel in September 2011, with her oldest upload dating July 31, 2015. In the video, a 14-year-old Zegler is performing the song "The Wizard and I" from the musical "Wicked" for a Youth Week Luncheon in her hometown. Although the simple, unassuming video appears to be recorded by a friend or family member using a phone, Zegler's showstopping talent immediately shines with the first note. Zegler continued uploading videos of various musical theater live performances to her channel before transitioning to consistent at-home covers around 2018 — the same year she submitted her audition for Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story." However, it would be another year before she officially landed the role.
Still a long way from stardom, the then-unknown Zegler uploaded a cover of the song "Shallow" from the film "A Star is Born." While her other videos have anywhere between a few thousand to a few hundred thousand views post-fame, her cover of "Shallow" garnered exponentially more, and sits at more than 3.5 million views. A little more than a month after uploading that video, Zegler took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and uploaded another clip of her singing a snippet of "Shallow" in an empty auditorium with the caption: "Someone: you use autotune, Me:" This video also blew up, accumulating more than 300,000 likes and providing Zegler with a preview of the type of attention she was about to receive.
She worked as a wedding singer before she was famous
It seemed as though overnight, 17-year-old Rachel Zegler went from a regular high school student to a big-time celebrity, all thanks to her film debut in "West Side Story." One moment, she was on stage performing in one of her high school's theater productions, and the next, she was a Golden Globe Award-winning actor. Catching her big break at such a young age means she was spared from enduring the odd, underpaid jobs many aspiring actors typically find themselves working. Although, that doesn't mean she wasn't working before "West Side Story."
In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Zegler revealed she's been paying taxes since she was 14 with the income she made from working as a singer for different events through her church. More often than not, these events were weddings, but they also included funerals and masses. Although most of the songs she sang were catholic hymns, one of the few secular songs that left a lasting impression on her was "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri, notably featured on the "Twilight" soundtrack. Expressing her feelings toward her church singing gig, she lightheartedly quipped, "God, I wish I could forget."
She writes and sings original music
In addition to her contributions to movie soundtracks and her many singing covers showcased on her YouTube channel — ranging from musical numbers to Taylor Swift hits — you can also add songwriter to Rachel Zegler's resume because she also writes and sings her own original music. Among her early creations is the song "forty-seven days," uploaded on YouTube in September 2017. Zegler shared in the video's caption that it took her 47 days to compose the song, with lyrics reflecting on resilience and optimism: "Things get hard; that I know, but a breath shows where to go. You'll be so much gladder than when you'd cry and count to ten."
Following this, Zegler has shared several more original compositions, such as "twisted," "lonely world," "clouded eyes," "an old sad song," "an ode to fame," "brooklyn, first edition," "elegy in may," and "i love you." Her official debut single, "Let Me Try," was released in 2021 and is her only original song that can be listened to on music streaming services. In a post on X announcing the single's release, Zegler described it as "the most special song I have ever written." Here's to hoping for an album release sometime in the near future.
She is bilingual
Born and raised in New Jersey, Rachel Zegler has spoken openly and proudly about her Latinx heritage as well as the importance of Latinx representation in media. Born to a mother of Colombian descent and a father of Polish descent, Zegler speaks both English and Spanish, as showcased in her breakthrough role as María in "West Side Story." Given the criticisms of the 1961 film for white-washing Latinx characters, director Steven Spielberg took the representation in his version of the film very seriously, as did Zegler. "Authenticity is really important when it comes to 'West Side Story,' and authenticity in Latin identity comes in so many different shapes and sizes and colors," she told Time. "We have so many people from so many different walks of life in this movie that are being represented whether they were born and raised in Puerto Rico, Cuba, whether their parents were born here, like me."
Even earlier than "West Side Story," Zegler demonstrated her bilingual abilities on YouTube with a cover of "Sonya Alone" from the musical "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet." In response to one of the comments on the video, Zegler described herself as "semi-fluent" in Spanish. "I survived a week in Barcelona and it was spoken around me for as long as I can remember. after a while I guess I just kinda picked it up," she wrote. Whether she's belting it out in "West Side Story" or singing a cover on her YouTube channel, Zegler is leaving her mark on the tapestry of Latinx culture in the entertainment world.
She booked her breakout role by singing the songs I Feel Pretty and Tonight
The miraculous story of Rachel Zegler's big break into Hollywood should serve as inspiration for all who dare to dream big. When Zegler's friend sent her a tweet for an open casting call for the upcoming film "West Side Story," Zegler went for it and submitted a self-tape of herself singing the songs "Tonight" and "I Feel Pretty." "Thank me when you're famous," that same friend told Zegler. Fortunately, she had some prior experience playing the role of María, starring in a school production of "West Side Story" at the Bergen Performing Arts Centre just a few summers earlier.
Only 16 years old at the time, it would take a whole year of callbacks before she was selected out of 30,000 other applicants to be cast as the lead María. In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Zegler described her year-long experience as insightful, both personally and professionally. "I just couldn't help but leave every single audition feeling like 'If that was it, I am content,'" she said. "I left every time feeling so grateful." Her casting came at just the right time, too. In a conversation with Tom Blyth for Vogue, Zegler talked about how she booked the role of María one week after the worst audition of her life. Although she never disclosed which Broadway show she was auditioning for, she described how the producers and directors ordered lunch while she was singing. Likely, those same producers and directors are now kicking themselves for missing out on such a talent.
She's an active theater kid
Judging by Rachel Zegler's choice of song covers on her YouTube channel and her background in her school's theater, it's no secret that she's a true theater enthusiast. In fact, in her video interview with Vogue, Zegler admitted to preferring the medium over film and has previously opened up to Variety about her dreams of making it on a Broadway stage, envisioning herself as either Johanna in "Sweeney Todd" or Éponine in "Les Misérables." During her formative years, Zegler actively participated in numerous school plays at Immaculate Conception High School and the Bergen Performing Arts Centre. Her roles included the likes of Cosette in "Les Misérables," María in "West Side Story," Belle in "Beauty and the Beast," Ariel in "The Little Mermaid," Dorothy Brock in "42nd Street," and Fiona in "Shrek the Musical." Notably, her performances in the latter four earned her nominations for the Metro Award for outstanding leading actress.
Despite her newfound stardom, Zegler has stayed true to her roots. After being cast in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story," Zegler asked the director if she could still participate in her senior year musical, "Shrek the Musical." This commitment highlights that, for Zegler, it's always been about genuine passion for the theater.
Fun Home and Les Misérables are her favorite musicals
It's the burning question on everyone's mind: What musical holds the top spot in Rachel Zegler's heart? It's a fair enough question. It seems as though Zegler has familiarized herself with every musical in existence. However, for Zegler, or any theater lover as passionate as her for that matter, this is one of the hardest questions to answer. In her video with Vogue, she cites Lisa Kron's "Fun Home" as one of her favorites, which she followed up by singing a line from "Telephone Wire," one of her favorite songs from the musical.
Meanwhile, in an interview with Elle, Zegler disclosed that "Les Misérables" claimed the title of her "first-ever" favorite musical, tracing back to nostalgic moments when her mom played the original album around their home. Although "Sweeney Todd" marked her initial foray into musical theater, Zegler's soul resonates with memories of the powerful "One Day More" from "Les Misérables." "It's always been a huge part of my life," she explained. Admittedly, these are just glimpses into her musical affections. With such a profound love for the theater, attempting to pinpoint her ultimate favorites would likely be an impossible task.
Her idols include Rita Moreno, Barbra Streisand, and Freddie Mercury
In addition to the many musicals Rachel Zegler holds near and dear to her heart, she also maintains a roster of influential individuals for whom she holds in high regard as her idols. Besides the obvious answer of her supportive parents, Zegler has publicly cited Rita Moreno, Barbra Streisand, and Freddie Mercury as personal heroes and influences. When speaking to Time about working alongside Rita Moreno, the original Anita from 1961's "West Side Story," Zegler said, "She's been an idol to me and so many young Latinos everywhere. She blazed the trail for so many of us." She continued by sharing how the two have grown close since the filming of "West Side Story."
Zegler also had the extraordinary privilege of sharing a personal moment with another one of her idols, Barbra Streisand, who sent her a copy of the book "Streisand From A to Z" along with a record of her hits, signed with the words "For R., from B." Overwhelmed with excitement, Zegler posted her genuine reaction on X with the caption "is life real" while tagging Streisand. As an active user on the platform, Zegler has consistently expressed her admiration for Freddie Mercury through various posts over the years. From advocating for Queen's song "'39" to be the new national anthem to declaring that Mercury inspires everything she does, she even requested a photoshopped image of her and Mercury to ease the pain of living in a world without her idol.
Her first red carpet was at the 2021 Met Gala
Rachel Zegler's ascent to stardom defines the term "overnight success." While she may not view it as instantaneous as those on the outside may, the speed at which she catapulted into fame is undeniable. 2021 marked a monumental year for Zegler, and her debut in "West Side Story" was just the beginning. That year, it seemed as though Zegler was booking roles back-to-back-to-back as she started popping up on everyone's radar.
Surprisingly, her inaugural red carpet appearance wasn't tied to a movie premiere. Instead, it took place at the prestigious 2021 Met Gala, which was held just a few months before the premiere of "West Side Story." Making the Met Gala your first red carpet-event is an achievement few can boast. Even more impressive is how effortlessly she navigated the scene, rivaling the grace of seasoned celebrities, all while adorned in her striking Dior tarot card dress.
She initially turned down the role of Lucy Gray Baird
It's hard to imagine anyone but Rachel Zegler bringing Lucy Gray Baird to life in "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." Director Francis Lawrence shared this sentiment when he initially chose Zegler as his top pick for the lead role. However, faced with the prospect of spending extended periods in Germany and Poland — on top of being away from home in London for the filming of "Snow White" — Zegler reluctantly declined the role. The idea of consecutive, lengthy separations from loved ones across the globe proved overwhelming for her, leading to a decision she soon regretted, as she revealed in an interview with Josh Horowitz.
Nevertheless, when the production schedule for "Snow White" was delayed, and Zegler's boyfriend, Josh Andrés Rivera, secured a role as Sejanus in the movie, Zegler seized the opportunity to re-enter consideration for the Lucy Gray role. To her delight, Lawrence welcomed her back enthusiastically, resulting in the casting choice that delivered the portrayal of Lucy Gray we all longed for.
She sang live during the filming of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
While standard practice for filming musical numbers for movies involves actors singing or lip-syncing to playback, Rachel Zegler distinguished herself on set by choosing to perform her multiple ballads live. The impact was palpable, both on set and on the screen. Producer Nina Jacobson shared with Variety, "Often after they would call cut, people would just go bananas clapping!"
Drawing inspiration from Appalachian music with traces of Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, and Joan Baez, the film's music, crafted by Dave Cobb, plays a pivotal role in the story. Zegler's decision to sing the tracks live during every take added an authentic and compelling layer to the cinematic experience. Expressing her affinity for live singing, Zegler told Variety, "Getting to sing live is my bread and butter, that's what I've been doing my whole life and so it was really nice to get to bring that skill to my peers on set." The next time you immerse yourself in songs like "The Hanging Tree" and "The Ballad of Lucy Gray Baird," you can appreciate the music a little more, recognizing the ease with which Zegler showcases her exceptional talent.
She's in a committed relationship with co-star Josh Andrés Rivera
If you're looking for a sign that true love is alive and real, look no further than the couple of Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera. Their endearing moments amidst press events and the charming exchanges they share on Instagram stand as a heartwarming testament. The beginnings of their love story can be traced back to the set of "West Side Story," where their romance blossomed, officially starting in October 2021.
In her acceptance letter to receiving the National Board of Review Award for best actress for her role in "West Side Story," Zegler lovingly referred to Rivera as "the love of my life, whom I was fortunate enough to encounter on the set of this film." Fast forward to the 94th Academy Awards, where they graced the red carpet together, marking their public debut as a couple. Since then, Zegler attests to their love only growing stronger. Their shared silver screen appearances in two movies only serve to enhance their status as the quintessential Hollywood couple. The only missing piece of this cinematic puzzle is a romantic comedy that allows their on-screen chemistry to truly shine.