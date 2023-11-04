Anton Yelchin's Best Movie & TV Roles Outside Of Star Trek

Anton Yelchin scored his first recurring TV role when he was cast as Byrd Huffstodt on the Showtime original series "Huff," an Emmy-winning drama starring Hank Azaria as successful psychiatrist Dr. Craig "Huff" Huffstodt. Huff begins to experience a midlife crisis that creates tension between him and numerous people in his life, including his wife, Beth (Paget Brewster), and his son, Byrd.

While Yelchin was never officially nominated for his work on "Huff," that doesn't mean his turn as Byrd wasn't memorable. On the contrary, his performance on the series ended up being an early example of his impressive emotional range as an actor — Byrd isn't just a smart, occasionally rebellious teenage boy, but one who feels real concern over the state of his parents' relationship.

Despite being just a teenager when he was cast, Yelchin managed to bring all the adolescent and mature shades of his character to life with the level of vulnerability that the role required, all of which is to say that while "Huff" only ran for 26 episodes, it proved to be a fine showcase for the actor, whose career was just starting to come together when it premiered in 2004.