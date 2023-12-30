Is Robin In The Batman 2? A DC Movie Rumor Explained
While James Gunn is hard at work mapping out the under-construction DC Universe, director Matt Reeves is being left to his own devices with "The Batman Part II," which, if recent rumors are to be believed, will include a new aid in the Dark Knight's fight against crime in Gotham. According to online scooper Daniel Richtman, aka DanielRPK, Dick Grayson will be making his debut in the Reeves-verse, suggesting that Robert Pattinson's Nirvana-loving vigilante will be getting backup in the form of The Boy Wonder, Robin.
This lines up with a report from another notable rumor rumbler, @MyTimeToShineHello, who not only confirmed Robin's appearance in the sequel but clarified that Dick will be around 13 years old in the film. The appearance of Batman's plucky sidekick would break his 13-year hiatus from the screen after Joseph Gordon-Levitt kind of, sorta played Robin in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises." Admittedly, half the world groaned at that reveal, but hey, it still counts.
But whereas Nolan managed to shoehorn a nod to an iconic member of the Bat Family into his grounded, realistic take on Gotham's protector, Reeves' first installment implied that he might have an even more demanding job in letting a new Robin fly around Gotham at the side of Pattinson's Batman.
Could Robin last in Matt Reeves' take on The Batman?
There's no doubt that with its influences of "Seven" (which fans theorize is a prequel to Batman), "The Conversation," and "Zodiac," Matt Reeves' take on the Dark Knight was just that: dark. Like, really dark. It begs the question, then, of how and where Robin could fit in this world of cold-blooded killers and online cult leaders. Introducing a 13-year-old sidekick into a world where Batman used a severed thumb to crack a case would feel like a wild choice, but perhaps in this dark and deathly serious world, Robin doesn't have to fly too far from the nest or Batcave.
If Dick Grayson does make an appearance in "The Batman Part II," it might feel like a safer and more believable move to have Dick stay home and be aware but not involved in his caretaker's evening activities. Perhaps he could stick around to keep Alfred company and learn more about the man who has taken him in from the other man who has spent his life looking after him. As is often the case, though, these are all hypotheticals for a film that has yet to confirm that anyone but Robert Pattinson as Batman will be part of the cast. We'll be able to see for ourselves when "The Batman Part II" arrives in theatres on October 3, 2025.