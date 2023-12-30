Is Robin In The Batman 2? A DC Movie Rumor Explained

While James Gunn is hard at work mapping out the under-construction DC Universe, director Matt Reeves is being left to his own devices with "The Batman Part II," which, if recent rumors are to be believed, will include a new aid in the Dark Knight's fight against crime in Gotham. According to online scooper Daniel Richtman, aka DanielRPK, Dick Grayson will be making his debut in the Reeves-verse, suggesting that Robert Pattinson's Nirvana-loving vigilante will be getting backup in the form of The Boy Wonder, Robin.

This lines up with a report from another notable rumor rumbler, @MyTimeToShineHello, who not only confirmed Robin's appearance in the sequel but clarified that Dick will be around 13 years old in the film. The appearance of Batman's plucky sidekick would break his 13-year hiatus from the screen after Joseph Gordon-Levitt kind of, sorta played Robin in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises." Admittedly, half the world groaned at that reveal, but hey, it still counts.

But whereas Nolan managed to shoehorn a nod to an iconic member of the Bat Family into his grounded, realistic take on Gotham's protector, Reeves' first installment implied that he might have an even more demanding job in letting a new Robin fly around Gotham at the side of Pattinson's Batman.