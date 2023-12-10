Se7en Is A Batman Prequel Set In Gotham City - An Intriguing Theory Explained

Some fan theories regarding the Caped Crusader are as wild as the villains he tries to take down. A favorite that has been hiding in the rafters for some time suggests that Batman is psychotic and that he imagined his career as a crime fighter while being a patient in Arkham. Another equally interesting idea, however, joins one of the greatest crime movies of all time with the world's greatest detective, painting the concept that "Se7en" is a Gotham-set story that predates the rise of the Dark Knight.

Pieced together by WhatCulture's The Fan Theory and sticking as a favorite on Reddit since its inception, the idea establishes that the nameless city in which the film takes place is, in fact, the home of Batman. Aesthetically, the unnamed rain-soaked spot where Detectives Mills (Brad Pitt) and Somerset (Morgan Freeman) are trudging through to find their killer fits the criteria. It's an unnamed nightmare of a place that never reveals its location. Even our hero's badges are kept from view to suggest otherwise.

Director David Fincher constructs a dark and dismal cityscape where almost all its inhabitants are guilty of something, and the innocent suffer. At the center of it all, though, is a monstrous criminal whose deeds are worthy of a space in Arkham Asylum. The villain's acts could be what not only triggered others to have a go at lawbreaking, but also what turned one of the film's villains into Batman's most notorious one.