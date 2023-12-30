Mortal Kombat 2 BTS Photo Teases Scorpion's Return

As details on "Mortal Kombat 2" continue to build ahead of its theatrical release, one of the key figures on fans' minds is Scorpion. The first film's take on the undead martial artist, played by Hiroyuki Sanada, proved to be every bit of a standout character as his in-game counterpart. Crucially, the ending of 2021's "Mortal Kombat" leaves the door open for more bloody adventures with this iteration of Scorpion, and now it seems that the first tease at his return for the sequel is at hand.

Over on "Mortal Kombat 2" producer Todd Garner's X account, the film executive posted an intriguing image that appears to be a tease at Scorpion for the upcoming movie.

The shot displays Scorpion's most iconic weapon, his kunai and chain, tinged in a blood-red hue. Fans see Scorpion obtain this ultra-dangerous tool in the first movie, so it looks like he'll still be wielding it in the sequel. More than anything else, however, Garner's tease reiterates that Scorpion will continue to be a major player in "Mortal Kombat 2," whatever the exact plot of the movie may be.