Mortal Kombat 2 BTS Photo Teases Scorpion's Return
As details on "Mortal Kombat 2" continue to build ahead of its theatrical release, one of the key figures on fans' minds is Scorpion. The first film's take on the undead martial artist, played by Hiroyuki Sanada, proved to be every bit of a standout character as his in-game counterpart. Crucially, the ending of 2021's "Mortal Kombat" leaves the door open for more bloody adventures with this iteration of Scorpion, and now it seems that the first tease at his return for the sequel is at hand.
Over on "Mortal Kombat 2" producer Todd Garner's X account, the film executive posted an intriguing image that appears to be a tease at Scorpion for the upcoming movie.
— Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) December 18, 2023
The shot displays Scorpion's most iconic weapon, his kunai and chain, tinged in a blood-red hue. Fans see Scorpion obtain this ultra-dangerous tool in the first movie, so it looks like he'll still be wielding it in the sequel. More than anything else, however, Garner's tease reiterates that Scorpion will continue to be a major player in "Mortal Kombat 2," whatever the exact plot of the movie may be.
Is Hiroyuki Sanada coming back as Scorpion for Mortal Kombat 2?
Thanks to Todd Garner's social media tease, fans can rest assured that Scorpion will return for more brutal battles in "Mortal Kombat 2" — but what about his actor? Some fans' worries were stoked when Hiroyuki Sanada revealed to IGN as late as March 2023 that he had not been officially contracted to return as Scorpion in the sequel. It certainly wasn't for a lack of desire on his part either, as the actor had been indicating his desire to return for a follow-up in interviews with outlets like ComicBook.com.
Thankfully, fans were able to breathe a collective sigh of relief when Deadline reported in June 2023 that Sanada would be among the major cast members reprising their respective roles for "Mortal Kombat 2." In fact, the bulk of the cast of "Mortal Kombat" is set to return, including Joe Taslim as Scorpion's nemesis Sub-Zero, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Josh Lawson as Kano, and Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade. There are also a few new faces, such as Karl Urban as Johnny Cage.
As for what exactly Scorpion's role in "Mortal Kombat 2" will entail, the details are still unclear.