Red Hulk MCU Rumors Spell Trouble For Sam Wilson's Captain America 4 Return

"Captain America: Brave New World" continues the Cap movies' penchant for catchy titles, but now, a new man carries the iconic shield. For the first time on the big screen, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is Captain America ... and if you ask the scoopers, he'll have his work cut out for him.

After William Hurt's death, Harrison Ford takes over as President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who receives quite a promotion since his days as a lieutenant general and secretary of state. According to industry insider @MyTimeToShineHello, Ross will be an antagonist in the movie, and the climactic fight between him and Sam will be quite a sight. "Captain America and Red Hulk's final battle will be at the White House. Goodbye President Ross," they wrote.

If it wasn't enough that Sam may have to face Ross in his Red Hulk form, another scooper, @CanWeGetSomeToast, has gone a little further regarding the subject. In a paywalled Instagram post, they revealed that Red Hulk will have a comic-accurate look and retain the character's particular powers. According to them, he can channel his rage into a flame that will melt Captain America's vibranium wings.