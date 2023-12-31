Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Co-Writer Doesn't Care About Your Negative Reviews

Netflix's "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire" has been greeted with a reception as icy cold as the depths of space. Zack Snyder's latest movie has a terrible Rotten Tomatoes score, with critics lambasting the science-fiction flick for its messy story and lack of well-developed characters. However, writer Kurt Johnstad, who worked on the script with Snyder and Shay Hatten, isn't letting the low scores get him down.

Variety asked Johnstad about what some critics have said regarding "Rebel Moon," and he played it off, saying, "I don't read the reviews, I never have. Critics have a job to do. We live in a democracy. Everybody gets to vote. If people watch the film, they'll have an experience, and they will either enjoy it or they won't." It's a diplomatic response, and to be fair, the response from reviewers isn't entirely indicative of the screenplay Johnstad and the team wrote. Netflix is already teasing a longer "Rebel Moon" director's cut, which will likely expand on areas that could've been improved upon in the initial version that ran on the platform.

Johnstad continued that such reviews don't necessarily translate to how an audience will receive a film, "In my career of 20 years doing this, reviews have never equated to performance. A movie will either perform or it won't." Will "Rebel Moon" overcome its negative perception? It remains to be seen, but with "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" coming out in a few months, Netflix is clearly banking on the franchise being a hit.