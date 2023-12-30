Does Vin Diesel Voice Groot In What If...? Season 2?

One fun aspect of Marvel's "What If...?" is that some actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's live-action films return to voice their characters in animation. Other roles are recast, and the identity of the replacement actor can be a bit of a guessing game, especially when a character only says three words.

Vin Diesel voices Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, but Fred Tatasciore plays the anthropomorphic tree in "What If...?" Season 2, Episode 1 — "What If... Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?" Tatasciore is a prolific voiceover artist with hundreds of credits across movies, TV shows, and video games. And Groot isn't his first time within the MCU, as he voiced various characters, including Drax and Volstagg, in "What If...?" Season 1.

After portraying several characters across his career, it isn't surprising that Tatasciore can pull off a pretty convincing Groot. Plus, he only says, "I am Groot," in the episode, so it's natural if audiences didn't realize there was a change. Perhaps this won't be the last time the voice actor plays the role, depending on how certain news stories play out.