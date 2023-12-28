Wheel Of Time's Josha Stradowski Explains Why Rand & Lanfear Should Get Married - Exclusive

Looper recently had a chance to sit down with Josha Stradowski to talk about Season 2 of "The Wheel of Time." He plays the leading role of Rand al'Thor, a country boy who discovers that he's the Dragon Reborn, a reincarnated hero who is destined to either save or break the world. After spending time establishing that world in Season 1, Season 2 dove headlong into the story, including the important introduction of Lanfear. Played by Natasha O'Keeffe, Lanfear is a character who is dead set (quite literally) on wooing Rand and winning over the heart of the reincarnated version of the man she once loved.

During our conversation, Stradowski made the surprise statement that he, too, liked the idea of Lanfear and Rand ending up together. "I secretly hope that Rand and Lanfear marry," he said. It's not a head-over-heels-in-love kind of concept. On the contrary, Stradowski's thought-out statement comes from a wealth of knowledge; the actor has read all 14 of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" books and is intimately familiar with the source material.

Stradowski started his explanation by admitting, "Lanfear is the Devil, and you can't love the Devil." He followed this confession up by stating his case for his personal hope for a union between the two by saying, "It feels at times that Lanfear is the only one that really understands Rand, and because Rand is often very lonely in what he feels and sees, it seems like, at times, he can't express it to anyone else, and she's exactly what he needs — but she's the devil." It's at this point in the conversation that he concluded, "That was very interesting for us to explore, and I secretly hope that Rand and Lanfear marry, but I don't think that will happen."