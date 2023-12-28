Aquaman 2's Surprise Only Murders In The Building Star Cameo Explained

There are some genuinely wild moments in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the sequel to Jason Momoa's sea-swept solo outing as the titular hero. However, one highlight in this superhero story comes with a trip to a new location in Arthur Curry aka Aquaman's adventure, where viewers meet Kingfish, ruler of a safe haven for pirates known as the Sunken Citadel.

Fitting the criteria needed for a crooked slimeball sort, Kingfish looks like he'd get along with Jabba the Hutt in "Star Wars." Keeping his fins firmly in the criminal under(sea)world, he gives up information to Arthur and his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) regarding the whereabouts of their foe, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). He is voiced by none other than "Only Murders in the Building" star Martin Short. It's a brief appearance from Short, who has voice credits consisting of "The Prince of Egypt" and "Treasure Planet."

In "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," Short leans hard into the weasel-type for Curry to throw around a bit for comedic effect, but is quite the contrast from the original Kingfish in the comics. Had Arthur gone up against that version, he might've had a bigger threat than just Black Manta to deal with.