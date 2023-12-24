Deadpool 3: Rumored Synopsis Teases High Stakes For Wolverine's MCU Debut
A rumored "Deadpool 3" synopsis promises tons of Wolverine chaos.
All eyes are currently on "Deadpool 3," which will be the first film to fold the "X-Men" franchise into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios), fans have patiently waited to see their favorite mutants team up with the Avengers. The upcoming threequel, which debuts in 2024, is eagerly anticipated because it also features Wolverine's return. Hugh Jackman, who first debuted as the mutant in 2000, seemingly retired after 2017's "Logan." However, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has roped the Australian actor in for another outing as Wolverine, finally teaming up the two iconic characters.
While Reynolds, Jackman, and MCU boss Kevin Feige have remained relatively tight-lipped regarding the plot of "Deadpool 3," a rumored synopsis could help fans understand just what director Shawn Levy is cooking up. Hollywood insider @CanWeGetSomeToast took to Instagram to share with their subscribers a supposed plot synopsis for "Deadpool 3," suggesting that Wolverine is going to have a significant focus in the upcoming picture. "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman," the plot synopsis reads. "But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."
As exciting as it is to see Wolverine at the forefront of the threequel, @CanWeGetSomeToast's plot synopsis should be taken with a grain of salt, as it's still a rumor.
Are the Deadpool 3 rumors true?
At this current junction, concrete plot details regarding "Deadpool 3" are nonexistent. For now, fans of the MCU should treat @CanWeGotSomeToast's rumor as hypothetical. The synopsis itself is vague and doesn't spoil any potential major moments. Previous rumors have also suggested that Deadpool recruits Wolverine for a mission to save the world, though it's unclear what that mission actually is. If the rumored synopsis is true, then it means that Wolverine fans are in for a treat with "Deadpool 3." As for Deadpool's potential stint as a used car salesman? Fans will just have to wait and see.
Director Shawn Levy has previously labeled "Deadpool 3" as a "two-hander," explaining to Collider that the film is equally dependent on Wolverine as it is on Deadpool. "So the story, the tone, the movie itself leans into that gift of having Deadpool and Wolverine co-starring in a movie for the first time," Levy said. For Wolverine's hardcore fanbase, this is definitely good news, as it confirms that the mutant won't just have a glorified cameo in his upcoming MCU debut.
And while we don't know much about how Deadpool and Wolverine team up as of now, a number of set photos from "Deadpool 3" have leaked, and based on the images, fans can likely glean potential plot details.
"Deadpool 3" hits cinemas on July 26 2024.