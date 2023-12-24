Deadpool 3: Rumored Synopsis Teases High Stakes For Wolverine's MCU Debut

A rumored "Deadpool 3" synopsis promises tons of Wolverine chaos.

All eyes are currently on "Deadpool 3," which will be the first film to fold the "X-Men" franchise into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios), fans have patiently waited to see their favorite mutants team up with the Avengers. The upcoming threequel, which debuts in 2024, is eagerly anticipated because it also features Wolverine's return. Hugh Jackman, who first debuted as the mutant in 2000, seemingly retired after 2017's "Logan." However, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has roped the Australian actor in for another outing as Wolverine, finally teaming up the two iconic characters.

While Reynolds, Jackman, and MCU boss Kevin Feige have remained relatively tight-lipped regarding the plot of "Deadpool 3," a rumored synopsis could help fans understand just what director Shawn Levy is cooking up. Hollywood insider @CanWeGetSomeToast took to Instagram to share with their subscribers a supposed plot synopsis for "Deadpool 3," suggesting that Wolverine is going to have a significant focus in the upcoming picture. "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman," the plot synopsis reads. "But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

As exciting as it is to see Wolverine at the forefront of the threequel, @CanWeGetSomeToast's plot synopsis should be taken with a grain of salt, as it's still a rumor.