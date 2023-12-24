Who's The Oscar Nominee In The YSL Commercial?

One of Yves Saint Laurent's most popular advertisements features a familiar Oscar nominee.

Arguably one of the most well-known fashion houses in the world, Yves Saint Laurent (affectionately abbreviated to YSL) continues to make bold moves to expand its fragrance portfolio. The Paris-based luxury brand has over 250 fragrances to its name, but one of its most popular recent additions is MYSLF. Launched in 2023, with notes of citrus and white floral with a woody base, YSL is describing the fragrance as masculine. To market the scent, YSL debuted an advertisement earlier this year featuring Oscar nominee Austin Butler. He received a Best Actor nod earlier this year for his performance as the legendary singer and actor Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's glitzy self-titled biopic.

In the YSL MYSLF ad, Butler is seen in a dark suit, walking through a dimly lit, mirror-laden hallway. "Being myself is the boldest thing I can do," Butler says at the top of the YSL commercial. The actor is later seen dancing and having fun with friends as a grooving, bass-heavy track begins to play. The YSL ad is set to "MYSLF" by Wetrust and ISHMAEL. The song was explicitly created for the YSL commercial. Butler is then seen in various dark locations, embracing a carefree attitude. The ad wraps up with the "Elvis" actor atop a roof, enjoying the sun, as he praises the fragrance. "Strong, proud, free, nuanced, raw," Butler says to describe the scent.

Directed by "Titane" director Julia Ducournau, the YSL ad is an intimate and freeing commercial that perfectly compliments the raw carefree attitude that Butler continues to exude.