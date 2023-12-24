Who's The Oscar Nominee In The YSL Commercial?
One of Yves Saint Laurent's most popular advertisements features a familiar Oscar nominee.
Arguably one of the most well-known fashion houses in the world, Yves Saint Laurent (affectionately abbreviated to YSL) continues to make bold moves to expand its fragrance portfolio. The Paris-based luxury brand has over 250 fragrances to its name, but one of its most popular recent additions is MYSLF. Launched in 2023, with notes of citrus and white floral with a woody base, YSL is describing the fragrance as masculine. To market the scent, YSL debuted an advertisement earlier this year featuring Oscar nominee Austin Butler. He received a Best Actor nod earlier this year for his performance as the legendary singer and actor Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's glitzy self-titled biopic.
In the YSL MYSLF ad, Butler is seen in a dark suit, walking through a dimly lit, mirror-laden hallway. "Being myself is the boldest thing I can do," Butler says at the top of the YSL commercial. The actor is later seen dancing and having fun with friends as a grooving, bass-heavy track begins to play. The YSL ad is set to "MYSLF" by Wetrust and ISHMAEL. The song was explicitly created for the YSL commercial. Butler is then seen in various dark locations, embracing a carefree attitude. The ad wraps up with the "Elvis" actor atop a roof, enjoying the sun, as he praises the fragrance. "Strong, proud, free, nuanced, raw," Butler says to describe the scent.
Directed by "Titane" director Julia Ducournau, the YSL ad is an intimate and freeing commercial that perfectly compliments the raw carefree attitude that Butler continues to exude.
What is Austin Butler doing now?
It's no secret that Austin Butler is on top of the world following his Oscar nomination for "Elvis." In the wake of the film's release, Butler was showered in praise, singled out by critics for his daring and definitive turn as the musical sensation. Looper critic Audrey Fox praised the YSL ambassador's performance, writing, "Austin Butler is able to create a vision of Elvis that captures not just his seductive charisma, but his more vulnerable side as well [...]" With praise like that, it's no surprise that Butler landed an Oscar nod, joining esteemed company like Brendan Fraser ("The Whale") and Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin").
While Butler lost, he's no doubt cemented himself as one of his generation's most interesting actors. For his performance, the actor received considerable praise from many industry giants, including Angela Bassett, who is eager to see what Butler does next. "Although his name wasn't called, Austin is no less a winner," Bassett wrote about the actor's Oscar loss for Time's 100 Most Influential People column on Butler. "The time had come for Austin to say goodbye to Elvis as he began to embrace an infinite universe of possibilities as an actor," Bassett penned. "I can't wait to see what he brings us next."
Now, Butler is riding a high with interesting projects in the works. The actor will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve's highly-anticipated "Dune: Part Two" as the nefarious Feyd-Rautha. Beyond his upcoming sci-fi outing, Butler will also be seen in a headlining role in Jeff Nichols' "The Bikeriders." Originally set to debut in 2023, the gritty biker drama is now set to hit multiplexes in 2024.