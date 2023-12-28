Whatever Happened To Yumble After Shark Tank?

To explain the purpose of Yumble on "Shark Tank," Joanna Parker floats a scenario she thinks the Sharks and viewers with kids should find all too familiar. She says parents can struggle to convince their children to accept a healthy meal and will find themselves forced to heat something quick and easy instead just to get their kids to calm down and eat. The meals Yumble provides are intended to mimic items kids find fun like cake pops or mac and cheese, but they utilize healthy ingredients with ample nutrients rather than the processed ingredients from which these items are normally made.

The meal subscription service business model ends up dividing the Sharks. Kevin O'Leary is out due to his experience with Plated — while he found success with that company, he recalls how difficult it was to get the business where it needed to be, and he thinks that competition in the industry is too steep. Mark Cuban backs out shortly after, citing similar reasons. However, Guest Shark Bethenny Frankel is enthusiastic about closing a deal with the Parkers. She's so enthusiastic, that after Frankel's fellow Guest Shark Rohan Oza and Lori Greiner propose a joint offer, the "Real Housewives of New York City" star makes a counter. She agrees with the Parkers' desired $500,000 for just 6% of the company, but she'll back out if they wait to hear Oza and Greiner out. Frankel's gambit works and the Parkers accept her proposition.