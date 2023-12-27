The Real Reason Rachel McAdams Didn't Appear In The Mean Girls Walmart Commercial

Back in November, a commercial reunited a large chunk of the original cast of "Mean Girls." So why wasn't Rachel McAdams involved?

The actress, who originated the on-screen role of Regina George in Tina Fey's classic teen comedy, was notably absent from the commercial, which featured co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, and many more. The Black Friday-focused ad was even set at North Shore High School (the film's original setting) and imagined that Lohan's Cady would be the school's guidance counselor, Chabert's Gretchen would be an over-involved mom, and Seyfried's Karen would, inexplicably, still be delivering terrible weather reports. Both McAdams and Lizzy Caplan, who played Janis Ian in the film, didn't appear. Apparently, McAdams simply ... didn't want to do a commercial.

"I don't know; I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest," McAdams told Variety. "A movie sounded awesome, but I've never done commercials, and it just didn't feel like my bag. Also...I didn't know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a 'Mean Girls' reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later."