Gold Rush: What Happens In Tony Beets' Gold Room?

Tony Beets, veteran gold miner and main cast member of Discovery's "Gold Rush," is notoriously protective about what goes on in his gold room, where all of the gold from the Beets family mine is processed. However, Beets broke his own golden rule in December 2022, and let Christo Doyle, host of "Gold Rush: The Dirt," take a peek inside the gold room and participate in the intricate clean-up operations.

Only family members (or those he trusts implicitly) are allowed inside of Beets' gold room. Additionally, only his daughter, Monika Beets, and family friend, Ruby Mahoney, are permitted to touch the gold. When asked why he chose the two women to operate the gold room, Beets admits the decision had nothing to do with Monika and Ruby's respective skill sets. "I don't care how good they are," Beets said in a clip shared by Discovery UK. "It's the people that you've got to trust."

Even the casual viewer of "Gold Rush" may be familiar with a gold room, which is where the gold in a mine is cleaned, processed, and separated from dirt and sand. Beets' gold room is a small building located on the claim, which houses a demagnetizer built by Ken Tatlow over 20 years ago. The cleanup process starts with all of the gold-filled dirt being fed into the demagnetizer, which separates the iron from the gold. The gold must then be washed and sifted through by hand before being sent through a shaker table, which further separates the gold from whatever dirt is left.