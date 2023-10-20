Gold Rush: Who Created The Discovery Show?

As far as popular Discovery shows go, it doesn't get much more iconic than "Gold Rush." The long-running series has amassed enough name recognition to rival juggernauts like "Deadliest Catch" and "Naked and Afraid," and it's still pumping out new seasons and spin-offs like a well-oiled machine. However, as hard as it is to imagine, there was a time when the massively successful gold mining reality show was little more than a clever idea.

The concept behind "Gold Rush" was actually developed by one of the series' most enduring stars. According to longtime "Gold Rush" executive producer Christo Doyle, it was mining veteran Todd Hoffman who first pitched the idea. "It's kind of a long story but Raw TV, the company who makes 'Gold Rush,' was casting for a show in Alaska," Doyle told Family Review Guide. "A completely separate show, a completely different show, and Todd Hoffman saw the casting call and reached out to Raw and said, 'Hey look, I've got a better idea for you.'"

An internal sizzle reel with a rough version of what "Gold Rush" might look like was produced, and Discovery was impressed by the results. They commissioned the 1st season of "Gold Rush, and the rest is history.