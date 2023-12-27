Why Jessica Pimentel's Blue Bloods Appearance Caused Fans To Lash Out Online
Jessica Pimentel has appeared on only one episode of "Blue Bloods" so far, but she made quite the impression. She starred as Laura Acosta on Season 13, Episode 11 — "Lost Ones." She's a detective for the New York Police Department and goes on a date with Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), which is significant because it's his first non-covert date since his wife, Linda (Amy Carlson), died. One would think fans would be happy at Danny's development, but Laura's presence was met with trepidation and outright hostility.
The source of the contention comes down to many fans believing Danny should wind up romantically with his NYPD partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). That's the sentiment shared by @lisamarieLML on X, formerly known as Twitter: "The #BlueBloods writers basically just gave a big screw you to the fans who have been waiting for Danny & Baez, not impressed."
Many "Blue Bloods" fans had the same opinion, like @artemiscira, who posted, "Baez was there for Danny when Linda died and we've been watching their relationship develop onscreen for LITERAL 10 yrs, but in one scene you're gonna inform me that this applies to another character we've never seen and expect me to just go with it? Yeah, no."
The reaction seems extreme. It was only one date, after all, and Acosta hasn't been seen since. Seeing as "Blue Bloods" Season 14 is the final outing for the procedural, maybe Danny will find love — with Acosta, Baez, or someone else entirely.
Donnie Wahlberg joined the Jessica Pimentel discussion on social media
Jessica Pimentel is a stellar actor with an impressive resume, including roles on "Orange Is the New Black" and "The Horror of Dolores Roach." The criticism doesn't appear to be at her directly but rather at the idea Danny Reagan would move on with someone he doesn't know as well as Baez. The outcry on social media even caught the attention of Donnie Wahlberg, who jokingly chimed in.
In a post that's since been deleted but was published by TV Insider, someone wrote, "I'm done with @BlueBloods_CBS if they are pairing Danny with that woman. He and Baez deserve to be together @DonnieWahlberg."
It seems tagging the actor worked because Wahlberg replied, "Maybe this will bring them closer? hmmm." It's a good point; Danny's just getting back into the dating scene, so he could probably do with some additional romantic experience. Fans probably wouldn't want Danny to go out with Baez and make a simple mistake that ruins everything just because he's out of his groove.
And perhaps his getting back out there will give him the confidence to ask out Baez on "Blue Bloods" Season 14, as X user @QAFBrianJustin pointed out: "Hope this sets the scene for a #Daez end game."
One thing's certain: Fans will still see plenty of Danny and Baez together. Wahlberg posted a behind-the-scenes video with Marisa Ramirez to indicate the start of filming Season 14. Will Danny and Baez wind up with a happily ever after? Hopefully, fans will be satisfied with whatever transpires.