Why Jessica Pimentel's Blue Bloods Appearance Caused Fans To Lash Out Online

Jessica Pimentel has appeared on only one episode of "Blue Bloods" so far, but she made quite the impression. She starred as Laura Acosta on Season 13, Episode 11 — "Lost Ones." She's a detective for the New York Police Department and goes on a date with Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), which is significant because it's his first non-covert date since his wife, Linda (Amy Carlson), died. One would think fans would be happy at Danny's development, but Laura's presence was met with trepidation and outright hostility.

The source of the contention comes down to many fans believing Danny should wind up romantically with his NYPD partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez). That's the sentiment shared by @lisamarieLML on X, formerly known as Twitter: "The #BlueBloods writers basically just gave a big screw you to the fans who have been waiting for Danny & Baez, not impressed."

Many "Blue Bloods" fans had the same opinion, like @artemiscira, who posted, "Baez was there for Danny when Linda died and we've been watching their relationship develop onscreen for LITERAL 10 yrs, but in one scene you're gonna inform me that this applies to another character we've never seen and expect me to just go with it? Yeah, no."

The reaction seems extreme. It was only one date, after all, and Acosta hasn't been seen since. Seeing as "Blue Bloods" Season 14 is the final outing for the procedural, maybe Danny will find love — with Acosta, Baez, or someone else entirely.