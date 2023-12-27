The Curse Of Oak Island: Who Is Jamie Kouba & What's Her Role On The Show?

History's "The Curse of Oak Island" follows the adventures of treasure-hunting brothers Rick and Marty Lagina as they search for a mysterious treasure said to be buried somewhere on Nova Scotia's Oak Island. In the decade that the show has been on the air, the "Oak Island" crew has seen their fair share of experts join the fray in search of the treasure.

One of these experts is archaeologist Jamie Kouba, who made her "Oak Island" debut in the Season 11 premiere, "On the Money," and appeared in all seven episodes that aired in 2023. On the day of the premiere, she posted a selfie on Instagram in which she is wearing a black baseball cap that reads "The Curse of Oak Island Season 11" along with the caption, "Well it's official now, I spent the last 6 months working as an archaeologist on The Curse of Oak Island! Surprise!"

Kouba's role on the show is to assist in identifying whatever the crew finds on the island, particularly from the ongoing investigation of Lot 5, which began in 2022 after the Laginas purchased the property. "My biggest hope is that they find this incredible treasure that they've been looking for," she told CBS News Pittsburgh. "Whether it is esoteric or actual gold or literature, or whatever it is, I hope that they find it."