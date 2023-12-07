Saltburn's Emerald Fennell Wants To Direct Jurassic Park - With A Naughty Twist

Did you ever wish that "Jurassic Park" was way, way more salacious? Director Emerald Fennell inexplicably agrees with you.

Speaking to Deadline, the Oscar-winning writer-director of "Promising Young Woman" and "Saltburn" was asked what her dream project would be, and her answer is ... pretty out of pocket. "I honestly feel that I've been so lucky. I've been able to make my dream projects already," Fennell began.

Then things took a seriously odd turn when Fennell revealed her all-time favorite movie and precisely how she'd reimagine it. "But my favorite film of all time is 'Jurassic Park,' so I would love to get in on the dinosaurs," she continued. "Well, first and foremost, it's very erotic. I think humans and dinosaurs have gotten to that stage in their time together where things are starting to get quite thrilling. So, there's a marriage between a man and a velociraptor and it's basically a domestic drama."

Let's unpack this for just one moment. Fennell's dream project is a version of "Jurassic Park" where a man is married to a velociraptor and things start to get a little spicy. It doesn't seem like this project is particularly doable, but perhaps that's why the filmmaker referred to it as a "dream." It's also possible it's a dream she had after eating a full bag of Halloween candy or something.