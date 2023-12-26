Why Jess Salgueiro's Frasier Audition Was So Intimidating

In the 2023 "Frasier" revival series, up-and-coming actor Jess Salgueiro plays Eve, a friend of the titular character's son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Despite her impressive resume at the time — featuring roles on shows like "The Expanse" and "The Boys," among others — she was particularly intimidated by the process of auditioning for "Frasier."

Salgueiro detailed her "Frasier" audition in an interview with the Toronto Star. She explained that she first submitted a tape in December 2022. Her callback was the following January. It required her to act alongside Kelsey Grammer and in front of prolific "Cheers" co-creator James Burrows. Plus, she explained, she hadn't taken part in a live audition in years due to COVID-19 precautions. "I'm kind of nervous because I haven't been in an audition room for three years, right?" she said. "And then I look at my email and it's a chemistry read with Kelsey Grammer. And I was like, 'That's not just a fun callback. That's intense. And James Burrows is going to be in the room.'"

Funnily enough, it was Burrows and not Grammer in front of whom she felt particularly nervous to perform. Just before finding out about her callback, Salgueiro listened to an episode of the "SmartLess" podcast featuring Burrows as its guest, so his legendary contributions to the TV industry were fresh on her mind. "I was like, 'I wish I hadn't listened to that,' I was so intimidated," she said. "He's directed more episodes of television than anyone on the planet."