Why Does Eve From The Frasier Reboot Look So Familiar?
While the 2023 "Frasier" revival shares a name with its predecessor, its setting and timeframe set the new show apart in plenty of key ways from the classic '90s sitcom. The most important addition is Frasier Crane's (Kelsey Grammer) adult son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Frasier uproots himself to visit and eventually live with his son in Boston at the series' start, imbuing the revival with an environment entirely distinct from the iconic Seattle location of the original "Frasier."
At the start of the first episode, Freddy lives in an apartment with a friend of his named Eve. Frasier initially assumes that Freddy and Eve are in a relationship before learning that Eve and her infant son moved in with Freddy after the child's father — a firefighting colleague of Freddy's — died on the job.
Actor Jess Salgueiro plays Eve in the "Frasier" revival. Salgueiro's filmography before joining "Frasier" consists largely of television work, including roles in popular shows from the past decade that span a variety of genres.
Jess Salgueiro is Mean Nanny on Workin' Moms
"Workin' Moms" aired on CBC Television in Jess Salgueiro's home country of Canada between 2017 and 2023. Netflix carries the show for international viewers. Its core cast of characters consists of moms attempting to overcome some of the myriad struggles of balancing an active career with motherhood in an urban Toronto setting.
Dani Kind plays Anne Carlson, who's one of these main moms. In Season 1, Anne decides that her daughter Alice (Sadie Munroe) might benefit from some discipline and hires a woman with a stern reputation named Renya (played by Salgueiro) to babysit. While Renya earns and becomes more commonly referred to by the nickname "Mean Nanny," she and Alice end up getting along, undermining Anne's plan. That said, Mean Nanny continues working for Anne and becomes a recurring character through Seasons 2 and 3. Her storyline reaches its dramatic apex when Anne's best friend Kate (Catherine Reitman) finds out that her husband Nathan (Philip Sternberg) is having an affair with Mean Nanny near the end of Season 2.
This affair, understandably, leads to Mean Nanny's departure from the series. Salgueiro plays the character for 12 episodes of "Workin' Moms" in total.
Jess Salgueiro is Mary-Anne on Letterkenny
Canadian sitcom "Letterkenny" takes place in a fictional Canadian small town after which the show is titled. Frequently causing drama in the town of Letterkenny are its hockey teams, including both the Letterkenny Shamrocks and the Letterkenny Irish. Three of the show's core cast members Reilly (Dylan Playfair), Jonesy (Andrew Herr), and Shoresy (Jared Keeso) play for both of these teams at various points in the show.
Meanwhile, Season 5 introduces a women's hockey team called the Letterkenny Shamrockettes. Throughout that team's periodic appearances from that point on, its two key players are Betty-Anne (Kelly McCormack) and Mary-Anne (Jess Salgueiro).
In a May 2020 interview with the YouTube channel Popternative, Salgueiro discussed what it was like filming her "Letterkenny" role, revealing that she and McCormack had such a good time on set that she left sore one day as a result of nearly laughing during filming. "I remember leaving set one day, I think probably our first time we ever did it, which was this locker room scene where Betty-Anne and I are chirping each other out," she said — "chirping" meaning something akin to ribbing or mocking in the show's parlance. "We left that day and I'm like, man I have the worst chest pains. And I was like, what is this? Oh, it's holding in laughter. It's literally from me trying so hard not to laugh."
Jess Salgueiro is Robin in Season 1 of The Boys
In the first episode of the satirical superhero show "The Boys," protagonist Hughie Campbell's (Jack Quaid) partner Robin Ward, played by Jess Salgueiro, dies after Flash parody A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) collides with her at a high speed, killing her instantly.
After her death, Robin retains a presence in a few subsequent episodes of Season 1. Hughie, notably, is so upset by her death that he joins Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) as a member of the Boys organization, which is devoted to stopping the world's overpowered and egotistical superheroes. While he's still coming to terms with losing her, Hughie is haunted by visions of Robin, particularly after starting up a new relationship with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Before long, though, Starlight helps him move on.
Salgueiro shared some insight into her brief but impactful time working on "The Boys" in a September 2019 interview with Collider. "I had a Spidey sense when I was reading these scripts — I hadn't felt that way about anything I'd read, where I was like, there's something really special going on here," she said. "Because of those reasons and the great vibes on set, I was like, okay, there's some magic happening."
Jess Salgueiro is Chandra Wei in Season 4 of The Expanse
"The Expanse" aired on SYFY for three seasons before its cancellation and subsequent return as an Amazon original series. Its source material is a series of sci-fi books by writing duo Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, who collaborate under the shared pen name James S. A. Corey.
In the first Prime Video season of "The Expanse," Jess Salgueiro debuts as Chandra Wei, who has an amorous entanglement with Amos Burton (Wes Chatham). Complicating their interactions is her devotion to her boss, Adolphus Murtry (Burn Gorman), who she credits with saving her life. Whereas Chandra is relatively kindhearted, Murtry is outright evil. So, while Salgueiro maintains a central role throughout Season 4 as a member of its main cast, her character's association with the villainous Murtry culminates with Amos having to kill her, concluding her "Expanse" run.
"I loved playing Chandra Wei on 'The Expanse,'" Salgueiro told The Fearless Nomad in July 2022. "I love the complexity with which she was written. When something is written well I find that the character sticks with me and is sometimes incorporated into who I am. She's one of those." Later on in that same interview, she described herself as a sci-fi fan, further explaining her personal affection for this particular character.
Jess Salgueiro is Isabel on the Netflix series Tiny Pretty Things
In 2020, Netflix adapted the novel "Tiny Pretty Things" by authors Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton into an original TV series, the first and only season of which hit the streaming service in December of that year.
At its core is The Archer School of Ballet in Chicago, which trains elite dancers but hides some insidious secrets. Jess Salgueiro plays Isabel, a former soldier working as a Chicago cop. She's tasked with investigating the case of Cassie Shore (Anna Maiche), a top dancer whose fall from the school roof is ruled an accident but which Isabel suspects was the result of foul play.
"She had a hard go of it for sure. She was a dark character," Salgueiro said of Isabel in a May 2021 interview with Geek Hard on YouTube. She also mentioned that she filmed a brief role in the Netflix superhero drama "Jupiter's Legacy" concurrently with "Tiny Pretty Things." Between then and the "Frasier" reboot, Salgueiro additionally worked on shows like "Y: The Last Man" and "Sip," and even played a character named Clara Garcia in the 2021 video game "Far Cry 6."