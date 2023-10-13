Why Does Eve From The Frasier Reboot Look So Familiar?

While the 2023 "Frasier" revival shares a name with its predecessor, its setting and timeframe set the new show apart in plenty of key ways from the classic '90s sitcom. The most important addition is Frasier Crane's (Kelsey Grammer) adult son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Frasier uproots himself to visit and eventually live with his son in Boston at the series' start, imbuing the revival with an environment entirely distinct from the iconic Seattle location of the original "Frasier."

At the start of the first episode, Freddy lives in an apartment with a friend of his named Eve. Frasier initially assumes that Freddy and Eve are in a relationship before learning that Eve and her infant son moved in with Freddy after the child's father — a firefighting colleague of Freddy's — died on the job.

Actor Jess Salgueiro plays Eve in the "Frasier" revival. Salgueiro's filmography before joining "Frasier" consists largely of television work, including roles in popular shows from the past decade that span a variety of genres.