Aquaman 2: What The Worst Critic Reviews Said About Jason Momoa's DC Movie Sequel

With the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," it looks like the DC Extended Universe is officially dead. The sequel, which is the final film left over from Zack Snyder's cinematic universe, has not been welcomed with open arms by critics, as it currently sits at an unimpressive 39% on Rotten Tomatoes.

This is in stark contrast to the first "Aquaman" film, which received a much higher score of 66% from critics and 72% from standard viewers. To make matters even worse, the assessments from many critics who have seen the superhero tentpole are unkind, to say the least.

"The entire affair is so painfully formulaic, predictable, and unoriginal that it feels as if a "Fast and Furious" film [were] staged underwater," wrote Mike Massie of Gone with the Twins. Rotten Tomatoes Top Critic J. Don Birnam of Above the Line went one step further, delivering a truly brutal approximation of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in his review. "Not one part of this movie — the effects, the storyline, the emotional core– works," he wrote. "Everything is recycled from other superhero movies. It's time to give the genre an at-sea burial."

Meanwhile, The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey described "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" as "the latest entry in a rogue's gallery of brainless franchise films," pointing it out as an example of how executive meddling could ruin one's promising vision. "Director James Wan had, at one point, confidently set his sights on making a spin-off horror film The Trench (focusing on a mysterious, eldritch rival to Aquaman's home world, Atlantis) but instead has had to clumsily condense those ideas into background fodder for the franchise's returning villain, Black Manta," she wrote.