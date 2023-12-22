The Emmy-Winning Grinch Prequel Nobody Ever Talks About

1966's animated "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is a beloved holiday classic that continues to be rerun for new generations to this day. However, many people seem to be completely unaware that a prequel came out 11 years later called "Halloween is Grinch Night." Written by Dr. Seuss himself, the 25-minute cartoon seemed to want to create another holiday tradition, only with Halloween as opposed to Christmas. But despite the program winning an Emmy for outstanding children's special, it's been largely forgotten.

One can watch the special in its entirety on YouTube and make their own assumptions about why "Halloween is Grinch Night" failed to take off. The special boasts nine songs, but none of them are as inherently catchy as "You're a Mean One, Mister Grinch." The iconic Grinch voice performed by Boris Karloff has been replaced by Hans Conried. And despite "Halloween" being in the title, it actually has nothing to do with the holiday. Instead, the story is about the Sour-Sweet winds arriving in Whoville, which is a tradition where the Grinch can unleash untold horrors upon the innocent Whos.

Perhaps since Halloween was a non-factor in the story, VHS copies of the special that came out years later were retitled "It's Grinch Night" or simply "Grinch Night." That right there might explain why TV stations don't rerun the special throughout October, but that doesn't really get into just how downright bizarre the whole thing is.