Why The Grinch Sounds Different - And Familiar - In Halloween Is Grinch Night

Out of the many interpretations of Dr. Seuss' iconic holiday miser, the Grinch, one version that doesn't get much mention is the character's appearance in the 1977 television special "Halloween Is Grinch Night." Those who have seen it may think something is off about his voice compared to the way he sounds in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!," and they'd be right.

The Emmy-winning special sees the Grinch descend from his mountain home on Halloween to cause trouble in Whoville, but one brave young Who gets in his way. One glance at the prequel "Halloween Is Grinch Night" makes it obvious that this is of a different pedigree from the 1966 Christmas special that has since become required holiday viewing. Along with its psychedelic animation and downbeat songs, the Grinch himself received a drastic makeover, both in design and voice.

For the latter, since the original Grinch voice actor Boris Karloff had passed away in 1969, the role was handed off to actor Hans Conried, who also acts as the film's narrator. While it's tough to top Karloff's performance, Conried gives it his all in making the Grinch as delightfully despicable as ever. And some little digging into Conried's filmography reveals what made him such a fitting choice.