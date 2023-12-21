Is Jason Momoa's Aquaman Dead Or Alive: How Arthur Curry's DCEU Storyline Ends

Contains spoilers for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"

The DC Extended Universe is dead in the water, with James Gunn and Peter Safran now in charge of spearheading a new, rebooted DC Universe of films and TV shows. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is the final entry in the now-antiquated DCEU, effectively deflating its importance. That said, without any sequels in its wake, this film has the unique ability to kill off major characters with little repercussions, raising a likelier-than-usual possibility that its titular protagonist might not survive its events. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," however, does not kill off Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry.

Over the course of the movie, Aquaman's main antagonist is Black Manta, aka David Kane (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Kane ends up obtaining a powerful black trident created by Kordax (Pilou Asbæk), the brother of Atlantis' founder. During the film's climax, Arthur must fight off Kordax, who attempts to use the royal blood of Arthur's brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to free himself. Arthur ultimately manages to defeat Kordax, and Kane seems to die during the battle's aftermath too.

As its king, Arthur decides that Atlantis must become a member of the United Nations for the sake of the Earth's future at the film's end. It's here that "Aquaman 2" leaves Arthur, alive and thriving in his diplomatic role.