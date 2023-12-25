Frasier: How Playing Eve Changed Jess Salgueiro

The "Frasier" revival on Paramount+ deals in heavy doses of turn-of-the-century sitcom nostalgia, but it brings aboard quite a bit of fresh talent to glue everything together. Among the newcomers to the franchise is "The Boys" cast member Jess Salgueiro, who plays a close friend of Freddy Crane (Jack Cutmore-Scott) named Eve. "Frasier" is far from Salgueiro's first rodeo, with the actor having an impressive list of credits full of major names like "The Expanse," "Orphan Black," and "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." Nonetheless, her experience working on the classic series' reboot changed her perspective and approach to acting in a major way.

In an interview with the Toronto Star, Salgueiro revealed that she had some apprehension about joining the cast of a sitcom. "I did not expect to like doing a sitcom as much as I liked doing a sitcom," she explained. "I was probably a bit of a snob about multi-cam (shows) before I did it. I think I thought that the actors were just kind of doing a shtick or, you know, not really acting. I was kind of like, this isn't elevated enough."

Despite Salgueiro's opinions going into the project, it only took a short bit of filming "Frasier" to blow the actor's preconceived notions out of the water. "After my first episode, I was like, 'That's the hardest thing I've ever done in my life,'" she said. Through that experience, Salgueiro's perspective on acting in sitcoms completely flipped.