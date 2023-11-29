Frasier: How Many Episodes Of Paramount's Reboot Are There?

While only having 10 episodes worth of new "Frasier" content may disappoint some fans, there's reason to believe the revival will continue beyond its initial season. Reports indicate that viewership has been quite strong for the "Frasier" reboot, and it has attracted plenty of buzz online, so it stands to reason that Paramount+ will renew the show for a 2nd season. Nonetheless, it's important to note that nothing on this front has been officially announced.

If "Frasier" gets the green light for Season 2, audiences can expect Kelsey Grammer to be ready and willing to continue playing his iconic character — possibly even for longer than just a sophomore installment. "I think we should go to another 100 episodes at least," the actor told Variety. "There's enough groundwork laid between these human beings; they are wonderful characters. I want to see where they go. And I want to see what happens to Frasier."

Grammer also recently teased some ideas for what Season 2 of the revival might entail for the cast of "Frasier." "We've been kicking around some ideas, but they mostly revolve around the idea of Frasier finding happiness and becoming a good father and having breakthroughs at college," he told Deadline. "Maybe Frasier could become an important person in somebody's life [as a professor]? He's always getting into trouble in one way or another, so I'm sure that's going to continue to happen."