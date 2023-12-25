Ghibli Gods: The 5 Most Powerful Characters In Miyazaki Movies Ranked

Long before A24 or Neon demonstrated the pop cultural influence that can be held by a single studio, Studio Ghibli was in a class of its own. Indeed, Ghibli films share a sharper through line than perhaps any other studio's body of work, with its entire output defined by morally ambiguous scripts and a principled admiration of the pencil over digitalization.

No filmmaker is as synonymous with Studio Ghibli as Hayao Miyazaki, who co-founded the animation studio in 1985 alongside Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki. Miyazaki has created countless classics, and his films "My Neighbor Totoro" and "Spirited Away" are the only animated entries in Sight & Sound's most recent decennial list of the 100 greatest films of all time.

Miyazaki is a master craftsman when it comes to all things fantastical, and his characters frequently harness powerful abilities of otherworldly proportions. There's a case to be made that the most powerful entities in Miyazaki's films aren't characters at all, in fact. In some films, it's the overwhelming, uncaring force of nature, expressed both fantastically and historically (think, for example, of the Great Kantō Earthquake in 1923, as ferociously depicted in "The Wind Rises"). Elsewhere, it's the sinister specter of war, as seen most recently in the best animated film of 2023, "The Boy and the Heron."

Miyazaki's most powerful creatures aren't inherently good or evil, and it's that gray area that makes them all the more compelling — and devilishly difficult to rank. "I'm not a god who decides on what is good and bad," Miyazaki told the New York Times. "We as humans make mistakes."