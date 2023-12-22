Echo: 5 Things You Need To Remember Before Watching Episode 1

A new year comes with a new Marvel hero getting their time in the spotlight. Marking her return to the Disney+ domain, Alaqua Cox's tough-as-nails Maya Lopez, aka Echo, is back in a brand-new five-part series, and it's safe to say that trouble is just around the corner. But it's been a hot minute (well, over two years) since "Hawkeye," when fans last saw Echo in action, so it's understandable if your memory of how things ended is a little sketchy.

In between Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) being taught the ways of avenging and Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), clearing things up with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) regarding her sister's death, there was a lot to take on board, Echo aside. However, many of Maya's relationships are left in ruins, and chances are, they'll come back to haunt her. But there's even more to remember before Echo's upcoming encore besides all that.