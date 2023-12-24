Cole Hauser Almost Played Another Yellowstone Character Before Rip Wheeler

Many actors have become nothing short of household names since they landed their roles on "Yellowstone." Of course, one of the biggest breakouts of Taylor Sheridan's neo-western has been Cole Hauser, who plays John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) son-in-law-slash-enforcer, Rip Wheeler. All the same, to hear it from the man himself, he could have ended up playing another character altogether on the hit series.

The actor spoke about how he was almost an official Dutton rather than an honorary one when he was a guest on "The Ryen Rusillo Podcast." "I just didn't see it," he said of the Dutton role, which could have been for any of John's three sons. "The one [character] that jumped off the page was Rip, and [Hauser's management team] were like, 'What are you doing? It's two scenes in a pilot,'" Hauser recalled.

"I said, 'No, this character's gonna have something really good. I can just feel it," he went on. While the series would undoubtedly look different with Hauser in another role, fans will likely be happy that we live in the timeline where the "Dazed and Confused" and "Pitch Black" alum has instead taken on the role of the one "Yellowstone" cowboy who you never want to cross paths with.