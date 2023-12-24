Mila Kunis As Marvel's Thing - A Wild Fantastic Four Casting Rumor Explained

The bit of casting news everyone in Hollywood is trying to figure out is who's in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Fantastic Four" movie. It seems like a sure thing Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, but that leaves three other main roles up in the air. Numerous theories have emerged, with one of the most intriguing being that "That '70s Show" star Mila Kunis will play The Thing.

The rumor about Marvel and Mila Kunis goes back to April 28, 2023, when Hollywood scooper @MyTimeToShineHello posted this tidbit on X, formerly known as Twitter. "They are looking at Jewish actors, both male AND female for The Thing in Fantastic Four," they wrote. "Mila Kunis is one of them." It was also around this time Kunis met with "Fantastic Four" director Matt Shakman for a meal, as reported by the Daily Mail, so many took that to mean she was in contention for something related to Marvel. Mila Kunis even shot down rumors she would play Sue Storm when appearing on "The Late Late Show," hosted by James Corden. When asked if she was portraying Sue, she replied, "I am not in 'Fantastic Four,' but I know who is."

Kunis' statement suggests she's not in the movie at all, so this rumor was debunked pretty quickly. However, the idea of Kunis playing The Thing is interesting, and there's actually precedent for a female Thing from Marvel Comics.