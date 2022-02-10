How The First Episode Of The Rings Of Power Connects To The Fellowship Of The Ring

After years of minimal information, Amazon has officially cranked the promotion of its "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series up to 11. In a matter of weeks, we've seen a splendiferous title reveal, the dramatic delivery of 23 mysterious character posters, and now a massive behind-the-scenes information dump (of both the picture and text variety) thanks to a special feature from Vanity Fair. While the previous unveilings were fun, the Vanity Fair piece was particularly revealing: It connected characters with actors, elaborated on storylines, and even dove into a lot of "behind the camera" elements that the writers and directors have had to struggle with when it comes to adapting something this massive.

We also received an insightful bit of information from director J.A. Bayona, who helped to set the tone by directing the first two episodes of the series. As he reminisces on his own experiences growing up in a Spain that was still recovering from the ravages of war, the filmmaker says, "We had a dictatorship for 40 years, so you notice the repercussions of war and the shadow of the past." After this, Bayona notes that "The Shadow of the Past" is also the name of the first episode.

It turns out that the title of the first episode is actually much more important than it looks on the surface. At first glance, it seems likely that the initial installment will be dealing with the fallout of the destruction of the original Dark Lord Morgoth at the end of the First Age. However, the wording of the title also seems to deliberately point to something from "The Lord of the Rings" — a part of the story that takes place much later, all the way at the end of the Third Age.