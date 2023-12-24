Upcoming Peaky Blinders Spin-Off Series Will Focus On A Dead Character (Report)

The "Peaky Blinders" universe is about to expand. According to Bloomberg, Netflix is developing two spinoff series that will tell more organized crime stories set in this world. One of the planned shows will reportedly be set in Boston and take place after the events of the parent series. However, the other -– and arguably the more intriguing project –- will focus on Polly Gray (Helen McCrory), the matriarch of the Shelby gang.

While details about both projects are sparse at the moment, it's safe to assume that the Polly spinoff will be a prequel series. The character dies off-screen in "Peaky Blinders" Season 6 due to a bombing by the Irish Republic Army, which occurs after her family's failed plot to assassinate the fascist politician Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin). It's a devastating moment, made all the more unfortunate knowing that the show's creators had to do it as Helen McCrory died in 2021.

That said, a Polly prequel series boasts plenty of potential. "Peaky Blinders" doesn't chronicle her origin story in great detail, but she has an interesting history that deserves to be explored. With that in mind, let's speculate about what Polly's spinoff will entail.