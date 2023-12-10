Peaky Blinders: What Happened To Helen McCrory's Polly Gray?

On April 16, 2021, the "Peaky Blinders" cast lost one of its most talented and beloved members. Helen McCrory died of breast cancer at the age of 52, leading to a period of mourning for family, friends, co-stars, and fans alike. McCrory became a fan favorite as Polly Gray, portraying the tough-as-nails matriarch of the Shelby family to perfection since the historical drama's first season. Therefore, rather than attempting to recast the part for the program's sixth and final season, the minds behind it elected to write Aunt Polly out of the narrative.

Ultimately, the "Peaky Blinders" team decided on killing Polly off-screen. Following her family's failed attempt to assassinate Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), the Irish Republican Army sees to it that Polly is killed. For unspecified reasons, they tell her nephew, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), that Mosley is needed alive, hence why they thwarted the assassination. Her body, along with those of Abermara Gold (Aidan Gillen) and Barney Thompson (Cosmo Jarvis), are dropped off at Tommy's house, where he then struggles to come to grips with her death.

Polly's death is incredibly emotional and an unfortunate response to a devastating real-life event. As it turns out, Polly wasn't originally going to leave the "Peaky Blinders" spotlight at the start of Season 6.