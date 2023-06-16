Reacher Season 2 Won't Feature Roscoe - Here's Why That Makes Sense

"Reacher" was a surprise hit for Prime Video, propelling star Alan Ritchson into the spotlight as the titular character. Season 1 adapted Lee Child's novel "Killing Floor," pairing Reacher with Officer Roscoe Conkin (Willa Fitzgerald) and other side characters. While Roscoe quickly became a fan-favorite character, Reacher is moving on from rural Georgia for Season 2, so fans shouldn't expect her to return.

"I love the characters of Finlay and Roscoe," showrunner Nick Santora said in an interview with Collider. "If there was a way to organically have them somehow pop in once in a while into Reacher's life, wonderful. But we're not gonna force anything and we're not gonna do anything that messes up the lore of 'Reacher.' Reacher can't run around the country with his rag-tag team of crime fighters. That's not Jack Reacher. I know, for a fact, that Lee Child would say, 'Nope,' and I would say nope too. We have to be honest to the book series."

Thankfully, Fitzgerald knew that her time on "Reacher" was limited. She told Digital Spy that Santora informed her from the beginning that Roscoe wouldn't be back, and she loved having the opportunity to tell a complete story. While fans hoping to see Reacher and Roscoe continue their romantic relationship may be disappointed, it's best for the show that Santora stays true to the books.